7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Smith Family charity targeted by cyber hackers | Sunrise” – below is their description.

The Smith Family sent a statement to supporters yesterday, saying personal details, including email addresses and donation amounts, may have been accessed. An investigation into the attack has revealed the hackers tried to steal money from the charity but were unsuccessful. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

