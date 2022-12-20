CBC News published this video item, entitled “Smile Drive brings holiday cards to seniors in long-term care” – below is their description.
Geoff Burke has organized The Smile Drive, an effort to hand-deliver holiday greeting cards to seniors living in long-term care across Toronto.
