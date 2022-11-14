South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “‘Smells like terrorism’: Deadly explosion at busy pedestrian avenue in Türkiye’s capital Istanbul” – below is their description.

At least six people were killed and dozens wounded when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul on November 13, 2022. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the bomb attack on Istiklal Avenue “smells like terrorism”. The following morning, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told the official Anadolu news agency that a person who planted a bomb on the street had been arrested. Related story: Turkey protecting its borders https://www.scmp.com/article/113071/turkey-protecting-its-borders Support us: https://subscribe.scmp.com South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.