‘Smells like terrorism’: Deadly explosion at busy pedestrian avenue in Türkiye’s capital Istanbul

by
‘smells like terrorism’: deadly explosion at busy pedestrian avenue in türkiye’s capital istanbul

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “‘Smells like terrorism’: Deadly explosion at busy pedestrian avenue in Türkiye’s capital Istanbul” – below is their description.

At least six people were killed and dozens wounded when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul on November 13, 2022. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the bomb attack on Istiklal Avenue “smells like terrorism”. The following morning, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told the official Anadolu news agency that a person who planted a bomb on the street had been arrested.

Related story:

Turkey protecting its borders https://www.scmp.com/article/113071/turkey-protecting-its-borders

Support us:

https://subscribe.scmp.com

South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

Recent from South China Morning Post:

South Koreans pray for success on Suneung college entrance exam

Category: News

Indonesian ferry carrying 271 people catches fire near Bali

Category: News

Chinese runner goes viral for chain-smoking his way through marathon

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

MH17 murder sentences, Ardern to meet Chinese President & Joe Biden’s ‘cheat sheet’ | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

How Alibaba’s audit review will impact institutional investors

Category: News

Adorable panda tumbles through snow at Chinese zoo

Category: News

Xi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange at G-20

Category: Media, News

China calls Xi-Trudeau confrontation “quite normal”

Category: News

APEC talks: Experts say China’s participation benefits the global economy

Category: News

In This Story: Turkey

Turkey, officially the Republic of Turkey, is a transcontinental country located mainly on the Anatolian Peninsula in Western Asia, with a smaller portion on the Balkan Peninsula in Southeastern Europe.

Istanbul, which straddles Europe and Asia, is the country’s largest city, while Ankara is the capital. The majority of the population identifies as Turkish, around 20% identify as Kurdish.

3 Recent Items: Turkey

Gutfeld: Would Pilgrims find it absurd to eat a plant based bird?

Category: News

Deadly Istanbul bombing sparks fear and defiance in Turkiye

Category: News

Ukraine Rejects Any Compromise With Putin Until Russia Leaves

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.