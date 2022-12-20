9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Slain Queensland police officers to be farewelled; Penny Wong in China for talks | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

1The nation will this morning farewell two police officers killed in last week’s deadly ambush near Chinchilla in southern Queensland. A memorial service in Brisbane for Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold is expected to be attended by 8000. It will be held at the Brisbane Enter﻿tainment Centre from 10am AEST, following a wreath-laying ceremony from 9.30am. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

