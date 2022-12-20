9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Slain Queensland police officers to be farewelled; Penny Wong in China for talks | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.
1The nation will this morning farewell two police officers killed in last week’s deadly ambush near Chinchilla in southern Queensland. A memorial service in Brisbane for Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold is expected to be attended by 8000. It will be held at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre from 10am AEST, following a wreath-laying ceremony from 9.30am.9 News Australia YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.