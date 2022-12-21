9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Slain police officers Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold farewelled; Ukraine update | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

The nation has farewelled two police officers killed in last week’s deadly ambush near Chinchilla in southern Queensland. The memorial service in Brisbane for Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold has been attended by thousands of people.

In world news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could leave Ukraine for the first time since Russia’s invasion to visit the US, and meet with President Joe Biden.

