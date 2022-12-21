Slain police officers Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold farewelled; Ukraine update | 9 News Australia

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Slain police officers rachel mccrow and matthew arnold farewelled; ukraine update | 9 news australia

The nation has farewelled two police officers killed in last week’s deadly ambush near Chinchilla in southern Queensland. The memorial service in Brisbane for Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold has been attended by thousands of people.

In world news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could leave Ukraine for the first time since Russia’s invasion to visit the US, and meet with President Joe Biden.

