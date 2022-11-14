Sky News published this video item, entitled “Sky News Breakfast: UK and France agree on new Channel crossings deal” – below is their description.

– The Home Secretary has signed a long-awaited deal with France, aimed at tackling the growing migrant crisis

– Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said the government needs to “get a grip” of people trafficking ahead of the signing of a deal between the UK and France

– London Mayor Sadiq Khan tells Kay Burley that the government must find the balance between having a “human immigration policy” whilst “controlling the borders.”

Plus all the day’s headlines and breaking news.

#skynews #politics #skynewsbreakfast

Sky News YouTube Channel