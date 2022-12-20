Sky News published this video item, entitled “Sky News Breakfast: Thousands of nurses strike for a second day over pay” – below is their description.

On Sky’s News Breakfast with Niall Paterson:

– Thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland strike for a second day in less than a week over pay

– A US Congressional Committee recommends that Donald Trump should face criminal charges over the January 6 Capitol riot

– The Hollywood film producer whose actions ignited the MeToo movement, Harvey Weinstein is found guilty of rape by a court in Los Angeles

