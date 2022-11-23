Sky News Breakfast: Several people shot dead in US Walmart store

by
Sky news breakfast: several people shot dead in us walmart store

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Sky News Breakfast: Several people shot dead in US Walmart store” – below is their description.

On Sky News Breakfast with Kay Burley:

– Up to 10 people shot dead in a Walmart store in the US state of Virginia,

– Manchester United’s American owners confirm they could sell the club,

– And the Supreme Court will decide if a second Scottish independence referendum can take place without Westminster’s approval.

Plus all the latest headlines and breaking news.

Sky News YouTube Channel

About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

In This Story: Manchester

In This Story: Scotland

Scotland is a country in Western Europe which forms part of the United Kingdom. Its government was joined with that of England's through the 1707 Acts of Union. A devolved government now administers many of the affairs of the country, though ultimate authority still resides with Westminster. Scotland has a distinct legal system and national sporting associations. 5.2 million people live in Scotland and the largest city in the country is Glasgow, though the capital is Edinburgh where the government sits at the Scottish Parliament opposite Holyrood Palace.

