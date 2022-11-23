Sky News published this video item, entitled “Sky News Breakfast: Several people shot dead in US Walmart store” – below is their description.
On Sky News Breakfast with Kay Burley:
– Up to 10 people shot dead in a Walmart store in the US state of Virginia,
– Manchester United’s American owners confirm they could sell the club,
– And the Supreme Court will decide if a second Scottish independence referendum can take place without Westminster’s approval.
Plus all the latest headlines and breaking news.
