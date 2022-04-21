Sky News published this video item, entitled “Sky News Breakfast: Mariupol can’t ‘hold out for much longer'” – below is their description.

On Sky News Breakfast with Kay Burley on Thursday, April 21:

– the Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi says the police investigation into partygate should be allowed to finish before MPs vote on the PM’s future;

– meanwhile Boris Johnson travels to India for talks. India and Russia have been allies since the Cold War and Mr Johnson will be looking to persuade them to pull away from “Putin’s hydrocarbons”;

– and the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol could fall to the Russians today as Ukraine warns its forces can’t ‘hold out for much longer’.

Plus the morning’s headlines and breaking news stories.

For the latest developments in Ukraine: https://qrcode.skynews.com/skynews/ukraineblog

