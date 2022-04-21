Sky News Breakfast: Mariupol can’t ‘hold out for much longer’

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Sky News Breakfast: Mariupol can’t ‘hold out for much longer'” – below is their description.

On Sky News Breakfast with Kay Burley on Thursday, April 21:

– the Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi says the police investigation into partygate should be allowed to finish before MPs vote on the PM’s future;

– meanwhile Boris Johnson travels to India for talks. India and Russia have been allies since the Cold War and Mr Johnson will be looking to persuade them to pull away from “Putin’s hydrocarbons”;

– and the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol could fall to the Russians today as Ukraine warns its forces can’t ‘hold out for much longer’.

Plus the morning’s headlines and breaking news stories.

For the latest developments in Ukraine: https://qrcode.skynews.com/skynews/ukraineblog

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

Nadhim Zahawi on partygate: ‘Due process is important’

Category: News

Ukraine troops ‘outnumbered 10 to one’ at under siege Mariupol steelworks

Category: News

Press Preview: A look inside Thursday’s newspapers

Category: News

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

7 Recent Items: Boris Johnson

Are the Tories behind Boris? | GB News Political Correspondent Tom Harwood explains

Category: News

‘Lingering doubts within Tory MPs about whether Boris is the right man to lead the Party’

Category: News

Hallie Jackson NOW – April 19 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

Boris Johnson apologises for breaching COVID lockdown rules | ABC News

Category: News

Suzanne Evans and Peter Tatchell on whether Nicola Sturgeon should resign over Covid rule-breach

Category: News

Dan Wootton: Boris Johnson was right to remind Keir Starmer he was a nodding dog for Jeremy Corbyn

Category: News

Partygate: Boris Johnson under pressure to resign after Commons apology falls flat

Category: News

In This Story: India

India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. It is the second-most populous country, the seventh-largest country by land area, and the most populous democracy in the world. New Delhi is the capital.

It has an exceptionally diverse population, with Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religions speaking over 21 recognised languages.

2 Recent Items: India

Hazlewood, du Plessis put RCB into pole position | Super Giants v Royal Challengers | IPL Highlights

Category: Cricket

The Kashmir Files: Bollywood film that divides India • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

In This Story: Nadhim Zahawi

Nadhim Zahawi is a British-Kurdish politician who has served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Business and Industry since 2019 and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment since 2020.

5 Recent Items: Nadhim Zahawi

Nadhim Zahawi on partygate: ‘Due process is important’

Category: News

Chopper’s Politics: Nadhim Zahawi on why students aren’t snowflakes | Podcast

Category: News

Chris McGovern ‘not impressed’ with Nadhim Zahawi’s Schools White Paper

Category: News

Nadhim Zahawi outlines the School White Paper to the House of Commons

Category: News

Education Secretary Discusses New Govt Plans For Children Falling Behind In School | GMB

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

Nadhim Zahawi on partygate: ‘Due process is important’

Category: News

Malaysia: Hundreds of Rohingya refugees escape detention centre, 6 dead

Category: News

In This Story: Putin

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is a Russian politician and a former officer of the KGB who has served as President of Russia since 2012, previously holding the position from 1999 until 2008. He was also the Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

5 Recent Items: Putin

Putin blasts Lviv train station | Journalist tells GB News the strike was meant to cut Ukraine off

Category: News

Will Putin use nuclear weapons in Ukraine? | Oxford Crisis Researcher explains

Category: News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Why Ukraine’s Donbas region matters so much to Putin

Category: News

Global National: April 19, 2022 | Russia escalates attacks in attempt to seize Ukraine’s Donbas

Category: Logistics, News

As Russian mothers mourn sons killed in Ukraine, support for Putin’s war remains solid | ITV News

Category: News

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

Wimbledon tennis tournament bans Russian and Belarusian players – BBC News

Category: News

British couple help Ukrainian surrogate mother to a safe home in UK – BBC News

Category: News

Russian tank graveyard: Drone footage shows destroyed Russian tanks near Kyiv in Ukraine

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Ukraine troops ‘outnumbered 10 to one’ at under siege Mariupol steelworks

Category: News

Richard Branson proposes steps on reducing Russian oil use

Category: Energy, Mergers & Acquisitions, News, Oil & Gas

In This Story: Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin is a Russian politician and a former intelligence officer who has served as President of Russia since 2012, previously being in the office from 1999 until 2008. He was also Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

4 Recent Items: Vladimir Putin

Ex-CIA official: Putin wants to be ‘new czar of the next century’

Category: News

Russian billionaire blasts Putin’s invasion

Category: News

Putin blasts Lviv train station | Journalist tells GB News the strike was meant to cut Ukraine off

Category: News

Will Putin use nuclear weapons in Ukraine? | Oxford Crisis Researcher explains

Category: News

In This Story: Vote

Voting is a method for a group, such as a meeting or an electorate, in order to make a collective decision or express an opinion usually following discussions, debates or election campaigns. Democracies elect holders of high office by voting. Residents of a place represented by an elected official are called “constituents”, and those constituents who cast a ballot for their chosen candidate are called “voters”. There are different systems for collecting votes, but while many of the systems used in decision-making can also be used as electoral systems, any which cater for proportional representation can only be used in elections.

In smaller organizations, voting can occur in different ways. Formally via ballot to elect others for example within a workplace, to elect members of political associations or to choose roles for others. Informally voting could occur as a spoken agreement or as a verbal gesture like a raised hand or electronically.

2 Recent Items: Vote

Nadhim Zahawi on partygate: ‘Due process is important’

Category: News

Florida lawmakers to vote on DeSantis’ new congressional map | ABCNL

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....