Six killed and dozens injured in blast on Istanbul street

At least six people have been killed and dozens more injured after an explosion on a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, Turkey’s president has said. People ran away following the blast on Istiklal Avenue in the Taksim area, with video posted online showing flames erupting and a loud bang. Warning: This report contains distressing images. #SkyNews #Turkey #Istanbul Sky News YouTube Channel

