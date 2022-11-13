Six killed and dozens injured in blast on Istanbul street

Six killed and dozens injured in blast on busy istanbul street

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Six killed and dozens injured in blast on Istanbul street” – below is their description.

At least six people have been killed and dozens more injured after an explosion on a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, Turkey’s president has said.

People ran away following the blast on Istiklal Avenue in the Taksim area, with video posted online showing flames erupting and a loud bang.

Warning: This report contains distressing images.

In This Story: Turkey

Turkey, officially the Republic of Turkey, is a transcontinental country located mainly on the Anatolian Peninsula in Western Asia, with a smaller portion on the Balkan Peninsula in Southeastern Europe.

Istanbul, which straddles Europe and Asia, is the country’s largest city, while Ankara is the capital. The majority of the population identifies as Turkish, around 20% identify as Kurdish.

