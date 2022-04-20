GBNews published this video item, entitled “Situation in Mariupol ‘as tough as possible’, says President Zelenskyy as Russia sets new ultimatum” – below is their description.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday (April 19) the situation in Mariupol remains “as tough as possible”, as Russia urged Ukrainians in the besieged port to lay down arms.

Speaking during a nightly video address, Zelenskyy condemned Moscow for blocking “any attempts to organise humanitarian corridors and save people.”

After an earlier ultimatum to surrender lapsed and as midnight approached, Russia’s defence ministry said not a single Ukrainian soldier had laid down their weapons and renewed the proposal. Ukrainian commanders at Azovstal have vowed not to surrender.

Russia intensified its attack on Ukraine’s east on Tuesday as it seized a frontline city and sought a decisive victory in Mariupol, prompting Western governments to pledge more arms and sanctions.

Thousands of Russian troops backed by artillery and rocket barrages were advancing in what Ukrainian officials called the Battle of the Donbas.

Zelenskiy went on to accuse Russia of “deliberately killing civilians, destroying residential quarters (and) civilian infrastructure, and using all kinds of weapons, including those prohibited by international conventions.”

Russia says it launched what it calls a “special military operation” on Feb. 24 to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.

In his Tuesday night address, Zelenskiy said the Russian state will be remembered “as a source of absolute evil.”

