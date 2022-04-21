Sir Ed Davey on partygate: ‘I don’t trust this Prime Minister’

by

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Sir Ed Davey on partygate: ‘I don’t trust this Prime Minister'” – below is their description.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey says “it’s really clear” that Boris Johnson misled parliament over partygate and he must not get away with thinking he is “above the law”.

He also told Sky’s Kay Burley he doesn’t trust the Prime Minister or a “word he says”.

Sky News YouTube Channel

About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

In This Story: Democrats

“Democrats” usually refers to the The Democratic Party of the United States – one of the two major political parties in the country, along with its main, historic rival, the Republican Party.

It was founded on 8th January 1828 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Nancy Pelosi (Party leader) and Jaime Harrison (Party chair).

