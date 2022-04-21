Sky News published this video item, entitled “Sir Ed Davey on partygate: ‘I don’t trust this Prime Minister'” – below is their description.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey says “it’s really clear” that Boris Johnson misled parliament over partygate and he must not get away with thinking he is “above the law”. He also told Sky’s Kay Burley he doesn’t trust the Prime Minister or a “word he says”. Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.