Sir David Attenborough takes over Piccadilly Circus screens to spread environmental message

Sir David Attenborough appears on Europe’s largest advertising display at Piccadilly Circus in London to remind passers-by that humanity depends upon plants for every mouthful of food and lungful of air.

The TV naturalist controlled Europe’s largest advertising display for 20 minutes as he promoted a digital experience inspired by his latest documentary series The Green Planet.

Sir David said: “We must now work with plants, make the world a little greener, a little wilder. If we do this our future will be healthier, safer and in my experience, happier.”

The Independent YouTube Channel

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

In This Story: David Attenborough

Sir David Frederick Attenborough is an English broadcaster and natural historian. He is best known for writing and presenting, in conjunction with the BBC Natural History Unit, the nine natural history documentary series forming the Life collection that together constitute a comprehensive survey of animal and plant life on Earth.

