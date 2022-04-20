GBNews published this video item, entitled “Should cannabis products be legal? | Bradley Harris is in a CBD cafe in Cumbria” – below is their description.
GB News reporter Bradley Harris is in a CBD cafe in Cumbria, talking to the owner who said the cannabis product changed her life.
What do you make of the legalisation of cannabis products?
Let us know ➡️ gbviews@gbnews.uk
Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626
Listen on DAB+ RadioGBNews YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.