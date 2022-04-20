Should cannabis products be legal? | Bradley Harris is in a CBD cafe in Cumbria

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Should cannabis products be legal? | Bradley Harris is in a CBD cafe in Cumbria” – below is their description.

GB News reporter Bradley Harris is in a CBD cafe in Cumbria, talking to the owner who said the cannabis product changed her life.

What do you make of the legalisation of cannabis products?

Let us know ➡️ gbviews@gbnews.uk

Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews:

Prince Harry: ‘His life is totally distorted now by becoming a Kardashian-type figure’

Category: News

‘Leaving his Netflix crew at the door and talk about protecting his Grandmother is slightly bizarre’

Category: Media, News

Will Putin use nuclear weapons in Ukraine? | Oxford Crisis Researcher explains

Category: News

In This Story: Cannabis

Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant. Native to Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent, the cannabis plant has been used as a drug for both recreational and entheogenic purposes and in various traditional medicines for centuries.

7 Recent Items: Cannabis

4 years after pot was legalized, Canada’s cannabis industry still faces challenges

Category: Legal, News

Global National: April 17, 2022 | Mariupol teeters on brink of falling to Russia

Category: Legal, Manufacturing, News, Retail

Bujumbura’s bicycle cab ban • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Tilray CEO on pivot to consumer brands: ‘I can’t sit back and wait’ for U.S. cannabis legalization

Category: Business, Finance

Is Brittney Griner being used as a hostage? | The Stream

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

Options To Consume Cannabis Grow As More States Legalize Marijuana

Category: Legal, News

Cannabis stocks erase earlier gains following House legalization

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of 113 identified cannabinoids in cannabis plants. Clinical research on CBD includes studies related to anxiety, cognition, movement disorders, and pain.

In the United States, the cannabidiol drug Epidiolex was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2018 for the treatment of two epilepsy disorders.

2 Recent Items: CBD

Long road to recovery for CBD retailers after COVID-19 lockdowns | ABC News

Category: News, Retail

Footage emerges of bizarre brawl across Grote Street in Adelaide CBD | 7NEWS

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....