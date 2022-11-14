7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Shots fired at the home of Hadi Skaf | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

He’s used to police attention but last night the home of gang rapist Mohammed Skaf was shot up in a drive-by shooting and his terrified mother treated for shock. Mohammed has been living there with his family since his release on parole last year, but he wasn’t the gunman’s intended target, his little brother Hadi was. 7NEWS at 6pm. More local news: 7news.com.au/news/sydney 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

