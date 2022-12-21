Shocking footage of freight train smashing through truck | 9 News Australia

Shocking footage of freight train smashing through truck | 9 news australia

A truck driver has somehow walked away unscathed after a freight train barrelled through his truck on a railway in Tennessee, United States.

