The Telegraph published this video item, entitled "Shocking CCTV shows woman narrowly avoiding death as she falls into moving train in Argentina"

Shocking CCTV footage has been released showing a woman fainting on a train platform in Argentina.

As she passed out, she lost her balance and stumbled into a moving train, falling down the gap between carriages.

The woman survived the fall and was rescued by security personnel. She was taken to the local hospital for her injuries.

