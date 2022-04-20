Shocking CCTV shows woman narrowly avoiding death as she falls into moving train in Argentina

by

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Shocking CCTV shows woman narrowly avoiding death as she falls into moving train in Argentina” – below is their description.

Shocking CCTV footage has been released showing a woman fainting on a train platform in Argentina.

As she passed out, she lost her balance and stumbled into a moving train, falling down the gap between carriages.

The woman survived the fall and was rescued by security personnel. She was taken to the local hospital for her injuries.

