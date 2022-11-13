CGTN published this video item, entitled “Shenzhou-14 taikonauts enter cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5” – below is their description.

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-13/Shenzhou-14-taikonauts-enter-cargo-spacecraft-Tianzhou-5-1eVYrCOQLjG/index.html

The Shenzhou-14 crew entered the Tianzhou-5 cargo craft on Sunday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), which also said China would launch the Tianzhou series every six months in the future.

The crew opened the Tianzhou-5’s hatch door at 2:18 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the cargo spaceship at 3:03 p.m. following preparation work, the CMSA said.

The Shenzhou-14 crew will carry out cargo transfers and other related work as planned.

CGTN YouTube Channel