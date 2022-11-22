Shelling near Europe’s largest nuclear plant sparks fears of nuclear disaster | ABCNL

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Shelling near europe's largest nuclear plant sparks fears of nuclear disaster | abcnl

ABC News published this video item, entitled “Shelling near Europe’s largest nuclear plant sparks fears of nuclear disaster | ABCNL” – below is their description.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials are urging residents in liberated cities to evacuate as power outages spread across the country and winter approaches.

WATCH the ABC News Live Stream Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_Ma8oQLmSM

SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP

Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/

LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews

FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc

#Shelling #NuclearPlant #Ukraine #ABCNLUpdate

ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News

American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

ABC News is primarily broadcast from the Times Square Studios in New York City.

Recent from ABC News:

Chesapeake community to hold vigil to honor victims

Category: News

Analysts forecast this year’s Black Friday shopping

Category: News, Retail

Best times to travel this holiday weekend

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Ukraine War: Why is the Wagner group fighting for Bakhmut?

Category: News

Ukraine defiant as emergency services battle to restore power | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.