Shell reconsidering plans to invest £25 BILLION in Britain’s energy system

Shell reconsidering plans to invest £25 billion in britain's energy system

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Shell reconsidering plans to invest £25 BILLION in Britain’s energy system” – below is their description.

Energy and infrastructure analyst for the Institute of Economic Affairs, Andy Mayer, reacts to Shell reconsidering plans to invest £25 billion in Britain’s energy system.

