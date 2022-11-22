She Said: Journalists who helped bring down Harvey Weinstein ‘flabbergasted’ at new film

Actor in ‘She Said’ film about Harvey Weinstein, Carey Mulligan, tells Sky News how moviemaking has had to change to keep up.

Carey Mulligan says meeting one of the New York Times’ reporters whose article brought down Harvey Weinstein “was rockstar crush stuff”.

The work of Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey brought about a global reckoning on the sexual abuse of women with the #MeToo movement.

See more on this story here: https://bit.ly/3ACupwD

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below.


