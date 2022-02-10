Shaun Bailey: Sadiq Khan has to take some responsibility for Met Police failings

by

Shaun Bailey: Sadiq Khan has to take some responsibility for Met Police failings

‘Were all the failings with her? Probably not. I’d argue that the Mayor could do much more’

Former London Mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey says Sadiq Khan has to take some responsibility for Met Police failings.

