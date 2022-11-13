Shared by Nature: Ancient Chinese wisdom helpful to cities’ resilience

Shared by nature: ancient chinese wisdom helpful to cities' resilience

The annual United Nations climate conference COP27 is currently underway in Egypt. World leaders have gathered to discuss how to slow down the pace of global warming and more urgently how to adapt to the more frequent and stronger extreme weather events such as severe droughts, flash floods and wildfires brought by a warmer planet.

In an interview with CGTN, Yu Kongjian, dean of the College of Architecture and Landscape at Peking University and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, pointed out that the ancient wisdom in China could offer inspiration as to how to regulate water in a city and reduce the frequency of urban flooding.

