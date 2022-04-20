CGTN published this video item, entitled “Shanghai’s makeshift hospitals discharge over 14,000 recovered COVID-19 patients” – below is their description.
More than 14,000 people were discharged from temporary hospitals in east China’s Shanghai on Tuesday after recovery from COVID-19. Over 12,000 recovered patients returned home by bus, following a peak of 15,000 on Monday. According to the current policy, isolated patients must present two consecutive negative nucleic acid test results no less than 24 hours apart before being discharged.CGTN YouTube Channel
