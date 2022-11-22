Shamima Begum ‘knew exactly what she was doing’ says Chris Phillips

by
Shamima begum 'knew exactly what she was doing' says chris phillips

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Shamima Begum ‘knew exactly what she was doing’ says Chris Phillips” – below is their description.

‘It is important that the Government say to anyone who wants to go out on one of these gap years, that it’s not going to work.’

Former Head of UK National Counter-Terroism Security Office, Chris Phillips, says Shamima Begum ‘knew exactly what she was doing’ when she left UK shores.

In This Story: Shamima Begum

Shamima Begum is a denaturalised British born woman, who left the UK aged 15 to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in Syria. Her intention to return to the UK in 2019 resulted in a public debate about the handling of returning extremists.

