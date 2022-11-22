GBNews published this video item, entitled “Shamima Begum ‘knew exactly what she was doing’ says Chris Phillips” – below is their description.

'It is important that the Government say to anyone who wants to go out on one of these gap years, that it's not going to work.' Former Head of UK National Counter-Terroism Security Office, Chris Phillips, says Shamima Begum 'knew exactly what she was doing' when she left UK shores.

