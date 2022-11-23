Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “‘Shame on FIFA’: Keir Starmer slams Qatar World Cup on LGBT issue and armband controversy” – below is their description.
‘Shame on FIFA’: Keir Starmer slams Qatar World Cup on LGBT issue and armband controversy | During PMQs, Keir Starmer slams FIFA for not withstanding their commitment to LGBT issues in lieu of the World Cup being held in Qatar.
Full story: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/live/article-11355939/Rishi-Sunak-PMQs-LIVE-stream-updates-Latest-news-reaction.html
