‘Shame on FIFA’: Keir Starmer slams Qatar World Cup on LGBT issue and armband controversy

by
'shame on fifa': keir starmer slams qatar world cup on lgbt issue and armband controversy

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “‘Shame on FIFA’: Keir Starmer slams Qatar World Cup on LGBT issue and armband controversy” – below is their description.

‘Shame on FIFA’: Keir Starmer slams Qatar World Cup on LGBT issue and armband controversy | During PMQs, Keir Starmer slams FIFA for not withstanding their commitment to LGBT issues in lieu of the World Cup being held in Qatar.

#keirstarmer #pmqs #UKNews #UK #news #worldcup #worldcup2022 #qatar2022 #qatarworldcup #dailymail

Full story: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/live/article-11355939/Rishi-Sunak-PMQs-LIVE-stream-updates-Latest-news-reaction.html

Daily Mail Website: https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Daily Mail Facebook: https://facebook.com/dailymail

Daily Mail IG: https://instagram.com/dailymail

Daily Mail Snap: https://snapchat.com/discover/Daily-Ma…

Daily Mail Twitter: https://twitter.com/MailOnline

Daily Mail Pinterest: https://pinterest.co.uk/dailymail

Get the free Daily Mail mobile app: https://dailymail.co.uk/mobile

Daily Mail YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Daily Mail

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

Recent from Daily Mail:

Joe Biden and family watch as Nantucket Christmas tree fails to light up

Category: News, Retail

Zelensky: Europe must stay united and cap Russian oil

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

Fresh train strike will cause massive travel chaos this weekend

Category: News

In This Story: FIFA

FIFA is a non-profit organization which describes itself as an international governing body of association football, fútsal and beach soccer. It is the highest governing body of football.

3 Recent Items: FIFA

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Chinese bus maker helps facilitate Qatar’s eco-friendly World Cup

Category: Energy, News

Iraqi female footballers challenge traditional attitudes

Category: News

In This Story: Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Rodney Starmer KCB QC MP is a British politician and former lawyer who has served as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition since 2020. He has been Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras since 2015.

6 Recent Items: Keir Starmer

Can Labour win back the Red Wall? Dr Philip Kiszely and Matthew Stadlen clash

Category: News

‘Badge of shame’: Keir Starmer slams Rishi Sunak Government over nurses strike

Category: News

Sir Keir Starmer asked by students if he’s ever taken drugs

Category: Agriculture, News

‘Your best days lie ahead’, pledges Sir Keir Starmer to young voters

Category: Agriculture, News

Keir Starmer says nurses have been ‘driven by the Government’ to strike

Category: News

Keir Starmer on what constitutes being a woman and JK Rowling’s trans views

Category: Agriculture, Healthcare, News

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

2 Recent Items: Qatar

The grittiness behind the glamour of the World Cup

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.