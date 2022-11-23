‘Shame on Fifa’: Keir Starmer condemns anti-LGBT crackdown at Qatar World Cup

by
'shame on fifa': keir starmer condemns anti-lgbt crackdown at qatar world cup

The Independent published this video item, entitled “‘Shame on Fifa’: Keir Starmer condemns anti-LGBT crackdown at Qatar World Cup” – below is their description.

Keir Starmer condemned anti-LGBT crackdown at Qatar World Cup before heading to his questions to the prime minister during PMQs.

Labour’s leader started by saying: “The World Cup doesn’t belong to Fifa and it doesn’t belong to the host nation.

“It is totally unacceptable that during this tournament gay football fans aren’t enable to acknowledge who they love, and players have been threatening with suspension with those fans.”

Sir Starmer added: “Shame on Fifa.”

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

In This Story: FIFA

FIFA is a non-profit organization which describes itself as an international governing body of association football, fútsal and beach soccer. It is the highest governing body of football.

In This Story: Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Rodney Starmer KCB QC MP is a British politician and former lawyer who has served as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition since 2020. He has been Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras since 2015.

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

