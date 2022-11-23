The Independent published this video item, entitled “‘Shame on Fifa’: Keir Starmer condemns anti-LGBT crackdown at Qatar World Cup” – below is their description.

Keir Starmer condemned anti-LGBT crackdown at Qatar World Cup before heading to his questions to the prime minister during PMQs.

Labour’s leader started by saying: “The World Cup doesn’t belong to Fifa and it doesn’t belong to the host nation.

“It is totally unacceptable that during this tournament gay football fans aren’t enable to acknowledge who they love, and players have been threatening with suspension with those fans.”

Sir Starmer added: “Shame on Fifa.”

