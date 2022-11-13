Sky News published this video item, entitled “Shadow chancellor calls for tax loopholes to be closed” – below is their description.

There are “fair choices” Jeremy Hunt could make in his upcoming fiscal statement, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said.

Speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Ms Reeves said she would be holding the chancellor to account for having a “fair tax system” in his autumn statement.

She added that, if she was chancellor, she would close tax loopholes, which she says allow some of the wealthiest in society and the biggest businesses to not pay “their fair share of taxes”.

