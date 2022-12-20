South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight leaves dozens of passengers injured, 11 seriously” – below is their description.

A Hawaiian Airlines flight carrying 288 people from Phoenix to Honolulu, Hawaii encountered severe turbulence before descent on December 18, 2022. Thirty-six people were injured, including 11 people hospitalised for serious injuries.

