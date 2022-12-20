Severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight leaves dozens of passengers injured, 11 seriously

by
Severe turbulence on hawaiian airlines flight leaves dozens of passengers injured, 11 seriously

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight leaves dozens of passengers injured, 11 seriously” – below is their description.

A Hawaiian Airlines flight carrying 288 people from Phoenix to Honolulu, Hawaii encountered severe turbulence before descent on December 18, 2022. Thirty-six people were injured, including 11 people hospitalised for serious injuries.

Related story:

Photos show aftermath of turbulence-hit Hawaii flight that injured dozens https://sc.mp/9q9k

Support us:

https://subscribe.scmp.com

South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

Recent from South China Morning Post:

The fifth wave: When Covid pushed Hong Kong to the brink

Category: News

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 more years in jail, faces a combined 33-year term

Category: News

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 more years in jail, faces a combined 33-year term

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Prof Angus Dalgleish reacts to England requiring negative Covid tests for arrivals from China

Category: News

China Chronicles 2022: ‘One Country, Two Systems’ guarantees HK’s stability and vitality

Category: News

Biden is no longer ‘deterring’ China: China expert

Category: News

Italy imposes strict COVID testing for passengers from China

Category: Business, Finance

Meet China’s 10,000-tonne-class destroyers in service with PLA navy

Category: News

Xi: China contributes to cause of peace, development for all humanity

Category: News

What would closer military ties between China and Russia mean? | DW News

Category: News

In This Story: Hawaii

Hawaii is a state in the Western United States, located in the Pacific Ocean about 2,000 miles from the U.S. mainland. It is the only state outside North America, the only state that is an archipelago, and the only state in the tropics.

2 Recent Items: Hawaii

Tulsi Gabbard rips bloated omnibus bill, Dems’ lack of focus on border crisis

Category: News

NTSB investigating turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight that injured passengers

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Phoenix

Phoenix is the capital of the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona. Known for its year-round sun and warm temperatures, it anchors a sprawling, multicity metropolitan area known as the Valley of the Sun. It’s known for high-end spa resorts, Jack Nicklaus–designed golf courses and vibrant nightclubs. Other highlights include the Desert Botanical Garden, displaying cacti and numerous native plants.

3 Recent Items: Phoenix

Suns-Wizards game halted to escort courtside fan out of the arena | NBA on ESPN

Category: Sport

Ish Wainright shaken up after taking an elbow to the face from JJJ | NBA on ESPN

Category: Sport

‘He Was Shot in the Head’: Rookie Cop Celebrates 1-Year Recovery After Getting Shot 8 Times

Category: Law, Media

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.