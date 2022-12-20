Severe smog caused by pollution impacts New Delhi, other cities in northern India

by
Severe smog caused by pollution impacts new delhi, other cities in northern india

Global News published this video item, entitled “Severe smog caused by pollution impacts New Delhi, other cities in northern India” – below is their description.

A smoky haze blanketed New Delhi and parts of other northern Indian cities on Tuesday as low wintry temperatures set in, raising fears for the health of many millions of people.

In recent days, the Air Quality Index in the capital of 20 million people, where few use air purifiers or wear masks to protect themselves, has risen to “very poor” overall and sank to “severe” in some areas, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

New Delhi resident Vivek Kumar Singh complained of breathing difficulties amid the worsening pollution, while traffic in Kanpur and Lucknow moved slowly due to reduced visibility on the roads.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

New Year’s 2023: Sydney, Australia puts on extravagant fireworks show over harbour

Category: News

New Year’s 2023: New Zealand welcomes new year with fireworks in Auckland

Category: Construction, News

Canadians feeling guarded optimism heading into 2023: Ipsos poll

Category: News

In This Story: India

India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. It is the second-most populous country, the seventh-largest country by land area, and the most populous democracy in the world. New Delhi is the capital.

It has an exceptionally diverse population, with Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religions speaking over 21 recognised languages.

2 Recent Items: India

Is diversifying from China creating Jobs in India? | Global Eyes

Category: News

Economic ‘mega threats’ – star economist Nouriel Roubini on the dangers lurking in 2023

Category: News

In This Story: New Delhi

New Delhi is the capital of India and an administrative district of NCT Delhi. New Delhi is also the seat of all three branches of the government of India, hosting the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House, and the Supreme Court of India. Delhi itself is often considered as a hub for international trade.

2 Recent Items: New Delhi

Zelensky: India’s G20 presidency key to peace plan success

Category: News

India opposition party and supporters hold protests in New Delhi

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.