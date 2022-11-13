Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Several injured in explosion in central Istanbul: Turkish media” – below is their description.
An explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue has injured 11 people, Turkish media has reported.
Footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene in the Taksim area of the city on Sunday. The cause of the explosion was not clear.
Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu joins us live from Istanbul for the latest updates.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/
#Turkey #Turkiye #istanbul #taksim #patlama #IstiklalStreet #IstanbulBlast #IstanbulExplosionAl Jazeera English YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.