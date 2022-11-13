Several injured in explosion in central Istanbul: Turkish media

by
Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Several injured in explosion in central Istanbul: Turkish media” – below is their description.

An explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue has injured 11 people, Turkish media has reported.

Footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene in the Taksim area of the city on Sunday. The cause of the explosion was not clear.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu joins us live from Istanbul for the latest updates.

