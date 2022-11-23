BBC News published this video item, entitled “Seven dead after shooting in Virginia Walmart store – BBC News” – below is their description.

At least seven people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart supermarket in the US city of Chesapeake, officials have said.

A man – believed to be the store manager – opened fire and died after turning the gun on himself.

Several other people were injured in the shooting. The attacker’s motive remains unclear.

BBC News YouTube Channel