Seven dead after shooting in virginia walmart store - bbc news

At least seven people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart supermarket in the US city of Chesapeake, officials have said.

A man – believed to be the store manager – opened fire and died after turning the gun on himself.

Several other people were injured in the shooting. The attacker’s motive remains unclear.

