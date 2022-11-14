Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Sergei Lavrov mocks reports he was rushed to hospital at G20 in Bali…but doesn’t deny it” – below is their description.
Sergei Lavrov mocks reports he was rushed to hospital at G20 in Bali…but doesn’t deny it. Russia’s foreign minister has mocked reports that he was taken to hospital with a heart problem after arriving at the G20 summit in Indonesia. Sergei Lavrov, 72, arrived in Bali via jet yesterday evening and was taken ill early this morning with a ‘heart condition’, according to local officials. But Lavrov, who is standing in for President Vladimir Putin at the summit, appeared in photos and videos shortly afterwards showing him sitting by his hotel pool and leafing through papers ahead of the economic conference, which begins tomorrow. Accusing Western media of lying about his health, Lavrov told the camera: ‘They’ve been writing about our President being sick for the last 10 years. This is a game, and not a new game in politics.’
#Russia #Lavrov #SergeiLavrov #G20 #Bali #Ukraine
Original Video: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/news/video-2816539/Video-Video-released-Russia-claims-healthy-Lavrov-hotel.html
Daily Mail Homepage: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/
Daily Mail Facebook: https://facebook.com/dailymail
Daily Mail IG: https://instagram.com/dailymail
Daily Mail Snap: https://www.snapchat.com/discover/Daily-Mail/8392137033
Daily Mail Twitter: https://twitter.com/MailOnline
Daily Mail Pinterest: https://pinterest.co.uk/dailymail
Get the free Daily Mail mobile app: https://dailymail.co.uk/mobileDaily Mail YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.