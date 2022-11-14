This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiTEWFpg9_g

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Sergei Lavrov mocks reports he was rushed to hospital at G20 in Bali…but doesn’t deny it” – below is their description.

Sergei Lavrov mocks reports he was rushed to hospital at G20 in Bali…but doesn’t deny it. Russia’s foreign minister has mocked reports that he was taken to hospital with a heart problem after arriving at the G20 summit in Indonesia. Sergei Lavrov, 72, arrived in Bali via jet yesterday evening and was taken ill early this morning with a ‘heart condition’, according to local officials. But Lavrov, who is standing in for President Vladimir Putin at the summit, appeared in photos and videos shortly afterwards showing him sitting by his hotel pool and leafing through papers ahead of the economic conference, which begins tomorrow. Accusing Western media of lying about his health, Lavrov told the camera: ‘They’ve been writing about our President being sick for the last 10 years. This is a game, and not a new game in politics.’ #Russia #Lavrov #SergeiLavrov #G20 #Bali #Ukraine Original Video: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/news/video-2816539/Video-Video-released-Russia-claims-healthy-Lavrov-hotel.html Daily Mail Homepage: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/ Daily Mail Facebook: https://facebook.com/dailymail Daily Mail IG: https://instagram.com/dailymail Daily Mail Snap: https://www.snapchat.com/discover/Daily-Mail/8392137033 Daily Mail Twitter: https://twitter.com/MailOnline Daily Mail Pinterest: https://pinterest.co.uk/dailymail Get the free Daily Mail mobile app: https://dailymail.co.uk/mobile Daily Mail YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.