Sen. Ron Johnson on mass illegal immigration: ‘Completely out of control’

by
Sen. Ron johnson on mass illegal immigration: 'completely out of control'

Fox News published this video item, entitled “Sen. Ron Johnson on mass illegal immigration: ‘Completely out of control'” – below is their description.

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., discusses the concern over safety of migrant children under the Biden administration’s policies and the increase in illegal immigration at the border on ‘Hannity.’ #foxnews #hannity

Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Fox News

Fox News is an American multinational conservative cable news television channel. It is owned by Fox News Media, which itself is owned by the Fox Corporation. The channel broadcasts primarily from studios at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in New York City.

Recent from Fox News:

Remembering the life and legacy of Pope Benedict XVI

Category: News

Chris Swecker: ‘Hard to believe’ this was his first kill

Category: News

African reporter that frequently spars with Karine Jean-Pierre speaks out #shorts #shortsvideo

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.