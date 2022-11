Fox News published this video item, entitled “Sen. Rick Scott on GOP unity: ‘Let’s act like a caucus'” – below is their description.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., discusses the GOP strategy following the 2022 midterms, the Senate leadership elections, and unity with the Republican Party on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’ #foxnews Fox News YouTube Channel

