NBC News published this video item, entitled “Sen. Lindsey Graham To Testify In Georgia’s 2020 Election Interference Probe” – below is their description.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is set to testify before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, over phone calls he made to state election officials after the 2020 presidential election. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander breaks down what prosecutors want to know form the senator and how his testimony could impact the wider investigation into election interference. NBC News YouTube Channel

