NBC News published this video item, entitled “Sen. Cassidy Blames Republicans ‘Closely Aligned’ With Trump For Election Upsets” – below is their description.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) blames former President Trump for Republican losses in the midterm elections. Cassidy, who voted to impeach the former president, says the party “needs to have a debate about ideas” and explore where the party should go after Trump. NBC News YouTube Channel

