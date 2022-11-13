Sen. Cassidy Blames Republicans ‘Closely Aligned’ With Trump For Election Upsets

by
Sen. Cassidy blames republicans ‘closely aligned’ with trump for election upsets

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Sen. Cassidy Blames Republicans ‘Closely Aligned’ With Trump For Election Upsets” – below is their description.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) blames former President Trump for Republican losses in the midterm elections. Cassidy, who voted to impeach the former president, says the party “needs to have a debate about ideas” and explore where the party should go after Trump. 

