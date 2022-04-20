Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “‘Seismic waves’: IMF cuts global growth forecast over Russia war” – below is their description.

The International Monetary Fund slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point citing Russia’s war in Ukraine, and warned inflation was now a “clear and present danger” for many countries.

The war is expected to further increase inflation, the IMF said on Tuesday in its latest World Economic Outlook, warning a further tightening of Western sanctions on Russia to target energy exports would cause another major drop in global output.

he IMF said other risks include a sharper-than-expected deceleration in China prompted by a flare-up of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.

