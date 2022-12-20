The Independent published this video item, entitled “Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin” – below is their description.

His Dark Materials has returned for a third season and is “visually better than ever before”, according to Binge or Bin’s Jacob Stolworthy.

Based on Philip Pullman’s third book The Amber Spyglass, the third and final season follows Asriel working to build a new Republic of Heaven.

Jacob says he thoroughly enjoyed the show despite not having read Pullman’s books, and praises screenwriter Jack Thorne who “nails it” in engaging audiences who haven’t read the source material.

