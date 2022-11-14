NBC News published this video item, entitled “Searching For Clues To Help Save Soldiers’ Lives” – below is their description.

By combing through digital devices donated by surviving family members, non-profit “Stop Soldier Suicide” is on a mission to help prevent veteran suicides. Investigators look through emails, texts, and even search histories to identify potential warning signs with hopes that one day their technology will help at-risk veterans when they need it the most. NBC News YouTube Channel

