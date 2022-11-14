Searching For Clues To Help Save Soldiers’ Lives

Searching for clues to help save soldiers’ lives

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Searching For Clues To Help Save Soldiers’ Lives” – below is their description.

By combing through digital devices donated by surviving family members, non-profit “Stop Soldier Suicide” is on a mission to help prevent veteran suicides. Investigators look through emails, texts, and even search histories to identify potential warning signs with hopes that one day their technology will help at-risk veterans when they need it the most.

