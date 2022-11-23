Scottish Parliament does NOT have the power to legislate Indyref2 | UK Supreme Court rules

by
Scottish parliament does not have the power to legislate indyref2 | uk supreme court rules

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Scottish Parliament does NOT have the power to legislate Indyref2 | UK Supreme Court rules” – below is their description.

‘It won’t be all smiles in Westminster this morning.’

GB News’ Tom Harwood and Olivia Utley join Bev Turner to react to the UK Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.

About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

In This Story: UK Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is the final court of appeal in the United Kingdom for civil cases, and for criminal cases from England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It hears cases of the greatest public or constitutional importance affecting the whole population, including disputes relating to devolution.

