Scott Peterson Denied New Trial In 2002 Death Of His Pregnant Wife

Scott peterson denied new trial in 2002 death of his pregnant wife

Scott Peterson, who was convicted of the murder of his pregnant wife Laci Peterson, was denied a new trial after a judge found there was not evidence to support the defense claim that a juror committed misconduct during jury selection. KNTV’s Ian Cull reports.

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Murder

Murder is the unlawful killing of another human without justification or valid excuse, especially the unlawful killing of another human with malice aforethought. This state of mind may, depending upon the jurisdiction, distinguish murder from other forms of unlawful homicide, such as manslaughter.

NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

