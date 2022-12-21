NBC News published this video item, entitled “Scott Peterson Denied New Trial In 2002 Death Of His Pregnant Wife” – below is their description.

Scott Peterson, who was convicted of the murder of his pregnant wife Laci Peterson, was denied a new trial after a judge found there was not evidence to support the defense claim that a juror committed misconduct during jury selection. KNTV’s Ian Cull reports. NBC News YouTube Channel

