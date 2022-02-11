Scott Morrison ‘misled’ by key colleagues on religious discrimination vote, Dutton says | ABC News

by

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Scott Morrison ‘misled’ by key colleagues on religious discrimination vote, Dutton says | ABC News” – below is their description.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has declared the Prime Minister was mislead by key colleagues, leading to a humiliating defeat in Parliament this week.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Recent from ABC News (Australia):

Australia’s biggest construction company accused of not paying foreign workers | 7.30

Category: News

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies aged 74 | ABC News

Category: News

Analysis: Russia changes tack in Ukraine conflict | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Navy use child rescue capsules to evacuate kids from Werrington flood | 7NEWS

Category: News

Ian Healy joins tributes for Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh | 7NEWS

Category: News

Clean up continuing after Lismore’s record-breaking flood | 7NEWS

Category: News

Residents at Wisemans Ferry, Lower Portland and Cumberland Reach told to evacuate due to flood

Category: News

Australia’s biggest construction company accused of not paying foreign workers | 7.30

Category: News

Hawkesbury River flood destroys Pitt Town Bottoms businesses | 7NEWS

Category: News

Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians killed in the first week of Russia’s military invasion | 7NEWS

Category: News

In This Story: Scott Morrison

Scott John Morrison is an Australian politician who is the 30th and current prime minister of Australia. He took office in August 2018 upon his election as leader of the Liberal Party, and subsequently led the Coalition to victory at the 2019 federal election.

4 Recent Items: Scott Morrison

Over 30 Ukrainian civilians killed in strike, Joe Biden calls snap Quad meeting | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Opposition Leader takes election campaign to WA | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Prime Minister Scott Morrison isolating after testing positive for COVID | 7NEWS

Category: News

PM tests positive to COVID-19, Australia’s GDP bounces back | 9 News Australia

Category: News

In This Story: Vote

Voting is a method for a group, such as a meeting or an electorate, in order to make a collective decision or express an opinion usually following discussions, debates or election campaigns. Democracies elect holders of high office by voting. Residents of a place represented by an elected official are called “constituents”, and those constituents who cast a ballot for their chosen candidate are called “voters”. There are different systems for collecting votes, but while many of the systems used in decision-making can also be used as electoral systems, any which cater for proportional representation can only be used in elections.

In smaller organizations, voting can occur in different ways. Formally via ballot to elect others for example within a workplace, to elect members of political associations or to choose roles for others. Informally voting could occur as a spoken agreement or as a verbal gesture like a raised hand or electronically.

2 Recent Items: Vote

Psaki: Russian Attack Shows No Letup as War Enters a Second Week

Category: News

How gas prices are become a liability for the Biden administration

Category: Business

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....