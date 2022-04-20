7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Scott Morrison accused of complacency after Solomon Islands signs security deal with China | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

“This represents the worst failure for Australian foreign policy in the Pacific since the end of World War II,” – Shadow Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

China and the Solomon Islands have signed a new security deal which could lead to a Chinese military presence in the South Pacific.

The federal government has described the pact as deeply disappointing amid grave implications.

Scott Morrison has defended his decision not to send the foreign minister to the Solomon Islands. 7NEWS at 6pm | https://7news.link/38RnYdR

