Scott Morrison accused of complacency after Solomon Islands signs security deal with China | 7NEWS

by

7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Scott Morrison accused of complacency after Solomon Islands signs security deal with China | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

“This represents the worst failure for Australian foreign policy in the Pacific since the end of World War II,” – Shadow Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

China and the Solomon Islands have signed a new security deal which could lead to a Chinese military presence in the South Pacific.

The federal government has described the pact as deeply disappointing amid grave implications.

Scott Morrison has defended his decision not to send the foreign minister to the Solomon Islands. 7NEWS at 6pm | https://7news.link/38RnYdR

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

Recent from 7NEWS Australia:

New guidelines for what people should do if someone in their NSW house has COVID | 7NEWS

Category: News

Anthony Albanese attacks Scott Morrison for China’s security pact with Solomon Islands | 7NEWS

Category: Manufacturing, News

Liberal’s Michael Sukkar and Labor ‘s Penny Wong discuss Solomon Islands’ security pact with China

Category: Manufacturing, News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Australian artists launch global art auction to raise money for Ukrainian refugees | 7.30

Category: News

Interest rates set to hike as rental housing crisis continues | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Australia Weather: Severe Weather Update: rain developing for the tropics with heavy falls likely – 20 April 2022

Category: Weather

Smoke haze blankets Aussie city after planned burn off | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Elective surgery blowout as Victoria waiting lists exceed 80,000 | 9 News Australia

Category: News

The election campaign takes a negative turn in its messaging on both sides | 7.30

Category: Manufacturing, News

Aged care workers set to strike to protest better pay and staffing | 9 News Australia

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Shanghai’s makeshift hospitals discharge over 14,000 recovered COVID-19 patients

Category: News

Bert Hofman: China’s Q1 GDP growth of 4.8% better than expected but don’t relax as yet

Category: News

Aid for Global Recovery: How the AIIB Helps

Category: Energy, News

Live: China’s agriculture and rural economy performance in 2022’s 1st quarter

Category: Agriculture, Media, News

Live: What can we expect from Boao 2022?

Category: Media, News

NSW and Victoria scrap COVID-19 isolation rules, PM’s biggest policy failure | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Anthony Albanese attacks Scott Morrison for China’s security pact with Solomon Islands | 7NEWS

Category: Manufacturing, News

In This Story: Pacific

The Pacific Ocean is the largest and deepest of Earth’s oceanic divisions. It extends from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Southern Ocean in the south and is bounded by the continents of Asia and Australia in the west and the Americas in the east

2 Recent Items: Pacific

NSW and Victoria scrap COVID-19 isolation rules, PM’s biggest policy failure | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Major COVID-19 isolation changes, China-Solomons deal, Depp-Heard trial | 9 News Australia

Category: News

In This Story: Scott Morrison

Scott John Morrison is an Australian politician who is the 30th and current prime minister of Australia. He took office in August 2018 upon his election as leader of the Liberal Party, and subsequently led the Coalition to victory at the 2019 federal election.

4 Recent Items: Scott Morrison

NSW and Victoria scrap COVID-19 isolation rules, PM’s biggest policy failure | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Anthony Albanese attacks Scott Morrison for China’s security pact with Solomon Islands | 7NEWS

Category: Manufacturing, News

Anthony Albanese to convince undecided voters to vote for him in 2022 | 7NEWS

Category: Manufacturing, News

PM and Albanese shake off opinion polls, Terrifying tree fall traps man in car | 9 News Australia

Category: Mining & Minerals, News

In This Story: Solomon Islands

The Solomon Islands, a nation of hundreds of islands in the South Pacific, has many WWII-era sites. Guadalcanal, a province and one of the archipelago’s largest islands, honors fallen Allied soldiers at its U.S. War Memorial. Guadalcanal is also home to the nation’s capital, Honiara, whose bustling Central Market showcases the islands’ produce and traditional handicrafts.

2 Recent Items: Solomon Islands

NSW and Victoria scrap COVID-19 isolation rules, PM’s biggest policy failure | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Anthony Albanese attacks Scott Morrison for China’s security pact with Solomon Islands | 7NEWS

Category: Manufacturing, News

In This Story: World War II

World War II or the Second World War, often abbreviated as WWII or WW2, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945. It involved the vast majority of the world’s countries—including all of the great powers—forming two opposing military alliances: the Allies and the Axis powers.

1 Recent Items: World War II

NSW and Victoria scrap COVID-19 isolation rules, PM’s biggest policy failure | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....