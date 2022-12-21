Scorched: East Africa’s Climate Crisis

by
Scorched: east africa’s climate crisis

NBC News published this video item, entitled "Scorched: East Africa's Climate Crisis"

East Africa is ground zero for climate change. In Kenya where community leaders tell NBC News Chief International Correspondent Keir Simmons of fertile lands just a decade ago that now looked to me a lot like dessert. These are not the people who caused climate change, yet they are suffering from global warming that has nothing to do with them. But it’s not just climate – conflict around the world is also driving food insecurity. “Scorched: East Africa’s Climate Crisis” looks at the global forces at play and asks how we can address these issues.

NBC News YouTube Channel

