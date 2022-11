NBC News published this video item, entitled “Schumer Calls Democrats Maintaining Control Of The Senate ‘A Victory And A Vindication'” – below is their description.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the midterm elections “a victory and a vindication” for Democrats after the results of the Nevada U.S. Senate race handed control back to the party. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.