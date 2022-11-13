7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Schools are joining the fight to help children living with epilepsy | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Schools are joining the fight to help hundreds of thousands of Australians living with epilepsy. It’s part of a new program being rolled out to improve the lives of those battling the neurological condition. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

