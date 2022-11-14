Schoolies safety preparation is underway | 7NEWS

Schoolies safety preparation is underway

Schoolies safety preparation is underway

“Have fun and be responsible, stay safe and watch your mates, stick together, look after one another, support each other, talk to each other, and importantly – seek help together.”

That’s the message Schoolies organisers have as the event gets underway this Saturday.

There’ll be more than a thousand boots on the ground and numerous organisations helping keep our Schoolies safe – including Rosies – Friends On The Street, Chill Out Zone, Drug ARM and RACQ.

