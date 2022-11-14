7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Schoolies safety preparation is underway | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

“Have fun and be responsible, stay safe and watch your mates, stick together, look after one another, support each other, talk to each other, and importantly – seek help together.”

That’s the message Schoolies organisers have as the event gets underway this Saturday.

There’ll be more than a thousand boots on the ground and numerous organisations helping keep our Schoolies safe – including Rosies – Friends On The Street, Chill Out Zone, Drug ARM and RACQ.

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel