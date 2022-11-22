Schoolchildren among nearly 270 victims of Indonesia earthquake | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

by
Schoolchildren among nearly 270 victims of indonesia earthquake | al jazeera newsfeed

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Schoolchildren among nearly 270 victims of Indonesia earthquake | Al Jazeera Newsfeed” – below is their description.

The quake in West Java province happened Monday around 1 PM when school was in session.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/

@AljazeeraEnglish

#Aljazeeraenglish

#News

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Recent from Al Jazeera English:

Iran Supreme Leader hails forces who cracked down on protesters | Inside Story

Category: News

Crusaders banned from World Cup | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Category: News

Fears in Syria’s Azaz as threat of conflict rises once again

Category: News

In This Story: Indonesia

Indonesia, officially the Republic of Indonesia, is a transcontinental country in Southeast Asia and Oceania, between the Indian and Pacific oceans. It consists of more than seventeen thousand islands, including Sumatra, Java, Borneo, Sulawesi, and New Guinea. Jakarta is the capital.

2 Recent Items: Indonesia

Five-year-old rescued after three days buried under rubble

Category: News

Indonesia earthquake: Evacuations are a priority, says President Widodo

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.