Scholz tries to dodge criticism over Ukraine heavy weapons deliveries | DW News

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

DW News published this video item, entitled “Scholz tries to dodge criticism over Ukraine heavy weapons deliveries | DW News” – below is their description.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appeared to deflect criticism about his country’s hesitance to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine in a short speech in Berlin on Tuesday.

In his statement, Scholz said that, although the German army, the Bundeswehr, did not have much left to offer Ukraine, his government was supporting German arms manufacturers financially.

“We have asked the German arms industry to tell us which material it can supply in the near future,” Scholz said, adding that Berlin was coordinating with Kyiv over what Ukraine needs and would supply the funding needed.

He listed anti-tank weapons, air defense equipment, ammunition “and also what can be used in an artillery engagement” as possible weapons that could be supplied.

After decades of declining defense spending, the Bundeswehr has become known for its dearth of equipment and recruitment issues.

As a parting note, Scholz also made clear that, while allies may choose to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine’s war effort, “NATO can’t and won’t get directly involved in the war.”

DW News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - DW News

DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.

Recent from DW News:

US speeds entry for Ukrainian refugees as more reach Mexico border | DW News

Category: News

Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainian football in times of war | DW News

Category: News

Sri Lanka: Government underpressure as economic crisis grows | DW News

Category: News

In This Story: Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz is the Chancellor of Germany. He previously served as Vice-Chancellor under Angela Merkel and as the First Mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018. He was the deputy leader of the Social Democratic Party from 2009 to 2019.

3 Recent Items: Olaf Scholz

Germany pledges €1 billion for Ukraine as Germans redefine pacifism | DW News

Category: News

How Ukraine’s weapons shape the war with Russia | DW News

Category: News

Zelenskiy: Russia Preparing for Operations in Ukraine’s East

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Biden makes stop in New Hampshire to talk infrastructure | ABCNL

Category: News

Ukrainians wait in line to buy stamps featuring soldier

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....