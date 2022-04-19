DW News published this video item, entitled “Scholz tries to dodge criticism over Ukraine heavy weapons deliveries | DW News” – below is their description.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appeared to deflect criticism about his country’s hesitance to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine in a short speech in Berlin on Tuesday.

In his statement, Scholz said that, although the German army, the Bundeswehr, did not have much left to offer Ukraine, his government was supporting German arms manufacturers financially.

“We have asked the German arms industry to tell us which material it can supply in the near future,” Scholz said, adding that Berlin was coordinating with Kyiv over what Ukraine needs and would supply the funding needed.

He listed anti-tank weapons, air defense equipment, ammunition “and also what can be used in an artillery engagement” as possible weapons that could be supplied.

After decades of declining defense spending, the Bundeswehr has become known for its dearth of equipment and recruitment issues.

As a parting note, Scholz also made clear that, while allies may choose to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine’s war effort, “NATO can’t and won’t get directly involved in the war.”

DW News YouTube Channel